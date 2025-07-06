Earth’s spin is getting faster? Days to shrink slightly in...; most affected dates are...

Scientists believe that several factors may contribute to this acceleration.

The Earth's rotation is expected to speed up in July and August this year, resulting in shorter days. Specifically, July 9, July 22, and August 5 are predicted to be the shortest days, according to a new report by timeanddate.com. However, the shortening of the days will be subtle, as milliseconds are the unit of measurement. For example, August 5 is predicted to be about 1.51 milliseconds shorter than average.

What is happening?

It is worth noting that the Earth rotates on its axis approximately 365 times, which corresponds to the number of days in a year. But this was not always the case, as various calculations show that in the past the Earth took about 490 to 372 days to revolve around the Sun.

Why will the Earth rotate faster?

Several factors could be responsible for the Earth's faster speed. According to scientists, the Earth's core is affecting the rotation. The redistribution of mass caused by melting glaciers could also affect this process.

Another factor that could possibly affect Earth's rotation is El Niño and La Niña, which affect global temperatures. The moon could also be a factor. According to timeanddate.com, the moon will be near its maximum distance from Earth's equator on three possible dates in 2025 when the length of the day (LOD) will be the shortest.

What are experts saying?

"This reduction in the need for leap seconds was not predicted," physicist Judah Levin of the Time and Frequency Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology shared with Discover Magazine in 2021.

"In fact, the assumption was that the Earth would continue to slow down and the need for leap seconds would continue. And so this effect, this result, is very surprising," Levin said.

The faster rotation could require changes to global timekeeping, possibly resulting in the first reduction of leap seconds in 2029.

"Nobody expected this," senior researcher Leonid Zotov of Moscow State University told timeanddate.com. "The cause of this acceleration has not been explained. Most scientists believe it is something inside the Earth. Ocean and atmospheric models do not explain this huge acceleration," Zotov said.

