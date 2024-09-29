Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

ENG vs AUS 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve this milestone at Lord's

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

Animals immune to snake venom

Animals immune to snake venom

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Watch: Aishwarya Rai fixes Aaradhya's hair and makeup before IIFA Awards, netizens ask 'yeh school jaati hai ki nahi'

Watch: Aishwarya Rai fixes Aaradhya's hair and makeup before IIFA Awards, netizens ask 'yeh school jaati hai ki nahi'

Sanjay Gandhi, Bhindranwale's conversation to Sikhs firing: CBFC wants these cuts from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Sanjay Gandhi, Bhindranwale's conversation to Sikhs firing: CBFC wants these cuts from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

HomeViral

Viral

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

The mini-moon is not visible to the naked eye since it consists of a small, dull rock. However, it can be observed using professional equipment. Viewing it with binoculars or a home telescope can also be challenging.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 01:40 AM IST

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earth is set to have a second moon in the form of a small asteroid named 2024 PT5. This mini-moon will orbit the planet for approximately two months, from September 29 to November 25, before returning to its original gravitational path.

How to watch the mini-moon?

The mini-moon is not visible to the naked eye since it consists of a small, dull rock. However, it can be observed using professional equipment. Viewing it with binoculars or a home telescope can also be challenging.

Dr. Jennifer Millard, host of the Awesome Astronomy podcast, told BBC that telescopes will capture stunning images of the asteroid. “You’ll be able to see stunning pictures of this tiny dot zipping past the stars,” Millard said.

The asteroid, known as 2024 PT5, comes from the Arjuna asteroid group, known for having orbits similar to Earth’s. It was first discovered on August 7 by NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) and is about 33 feet wide.

"It won't complete a full revolution around Earth. Its orbit will be slightly altered by our planet before it continues on its way," Millard elaborates.

Some asteroids can come close to Earth, approaching within 2.8 million miles (4.5 million km). When an asteroid, such as 2024 PT5, travels at a relatively slow speed of about 2,200 mph (3,540 km/h), Earth's gravity can temporarily capture it. This is exactly what is set to occur this weekend.

Mini-moons have been observed before, and many more are likely to have gone unnoticed. Some asteroids make multiple visits, such as asteroid 2022 NX1, which served as a mini-moon in both 1981 and 2022.

Scientists also believe that the 2024 PT5 will make a return to Earth's orbit in 2055 again. 

"This story shows just how busy our solar system is and how much remains undiscovered. This asteroid was only detected earlier this year," Millard further added.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral Video: Rare giant crocodile-like fish leaves internet in awe and surprise, watch

Viral Video: Rare giant crocodile-like fish leaves internet in awe and surprise, watch

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

Sanjay Gandhi, Bhindranwale's conversation to Sikhs firing: CBFC wants these cuts from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Sanjay Gandhi, Bhindranwale's conversation to Sikhs firing: CBFC wants these cuts from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Meet man who passed AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, later resigned as IAS officer to build...

Meet man who passed AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, later resigned as IAS officer to build...

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement