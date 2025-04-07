Pumping too much groundwater has shifted Earth’s axis by 80 cm in less than 20 years, showing how human actions can alter the planet's movement.

A new study has revealed something surprising: human activities, especially pumping groundwater, have caused the Earth’s axis to shift. In less than 20 years, this shift has reached about 31.5 inches (or 80 centimeters). That may sound small, but it shows how powerful human impact on the planet can be.

The research, led by Ki-Weon Seo from Seoul National University and published in Geophysical Research Letters, focused on the years between 1993 and 2010. During this time, people pumped out a huge amount of groundwater, around 2,150 gigatons, from underground reservoirs. Most of this water was used for farming or daily human needs. But once it's used, the water doesn’t go back underground. Instead, it often ends up in rivers and oceans.

This movement of water causes a shift in mass on the Earth’s surface, slightly raising sea levels (by about 0.24 inches) and affecting the balance of the planet. Scientists discovered that this shift has even changed the Earth’s rotation slightly. The Earth’s rotational pole has moved eastward by about 4.36 centimeters every year due to this water loss.

Although scientists have long known that things like melting glaciers can impact Earth’s rotation, this study shows that groundwater loss plays an even bigger role than expected—sometimes even more than melting ice.

The study highlights areas like western North America and northwestern India as key regions. That’s because their locations on the planet make them more likely to influence Earth’s tilt when groundwater is removed.

For now, this shift hasn’t changed our seasons or weather patterns. But if groundwater depletion continues at the current rate, it could have serious effects on the global climate over time.

This research is a reminder that groundwater is a precious resource. It lies hidden beneath the Earth’s surface, filling tiny spaces between rocks and soil. Often forgotten because it’s out of sight, it plays a huge role in keeping our planet in balance. Protecting it is not just good for us—it’s important for the Earth’s future, too.