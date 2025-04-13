Scientists already knew that melting glaciers could change the planet’s rotation. But this study shows that groundwater pumping has an even bigger impact in some cases.

A new study has revealed that human activities, especially pumping groundwater, have caused the Earth’s axis to shift by about 31.5 inches (or 80 centimeters) in less than 20 years. The research, led by Ki-Weon Seo from Seoul National University and published in Geophysical Research Letters, shows how using too much groundwater can affect not just the environment, but even how the Earth spins. Between 1993 and 2010, about 2,150 gigatons of groundwater were taken from underground reserves. Most of this water was used for farming and daily human needs. After use, the water usually flows into the oceans, slightly raising sea levels by around 0.24 inches. But more surprisingly, this shift in water also moved the Earth’s rotational pole eastward—by about 4.36 centimeters every year.

The study highlights that areas like western North America and northwestern India are major contributors. These regions, because of their location, have a stronger influence on Earth’s tilt when water is removed from the ground.

Right now, this shift is too small to change seasons or everyday weather. However, experts warn that continued groundwater use at this rate could have serious long-term effects on Earth’s climate systems. Over thousands of years, even small changes in Earth’s axis can influence climate patterns.

The findings stress the need for better groundwater management. Governments and environmental groups are being urged to take action. Groundwater is often forgotten because it’s out of sight, but it's vital for our survival.

Groundwater is water stored beneath the Earth’s surface in tiny spaces between soil and rock. It comes from rain and snow that soak into the ground and gather in natural underground storage areas called aquifers.

Protecting this hidden water source could help slow down or even reverse changes to the Earth’s tilt. But it will take long-term, global efforts to make a difference.