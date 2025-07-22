Earth is spinning faster today, marking second-shortest day in history; here's why

Earth is expected to complete a full rotation faster than usual today (July 22, 2025), clocking in at just 1.34 milliseconds less than 24 hours. This is the second time in recorded history.

Earth is spinning a bit faster these days. Scientists say that Tuesday, July 22, 2025, will be recorded as the second shortest day ever since the atomic clock began tracking Earth’s rotation in 1973. The planet will complete its spin in 1.34 milliseconds less than the standard 24 hours. Earth’s rotation keeps its speed up and slow, depending on various factors, so this difference is too small for us to feel as it’s a part of the growing mystery of science. A study from 2023 says that millions of years ago, days lasted only about 19 hours a day. Over time, the Moon’s gravitational pull has made the days longer on Earth.

But something strange has been happening since 2020 as Earth has begun to rotate faster now. July 5, 2024, was set to record for the shortest day, but now July 22, 2025, is expected to be that one. Scientists had earlier predicted that July 9, July 22, and August 5 could be the shortest days of 2025. But new observations show that July 10 stole the top spot, making July 22 the runner-up.

So, why this sudden speed-up?



While some researchers say that melting polar ice and rising sea levels might be shifting Earth’s weight, which could affect its spin. But the main reason may be deep underground. Experts think Earth’s liquid core is slowing down, and that could be the reason for Earth's spin a little faster.

Leonid Zotov, a Russian scientist studying Earth’s rotation, says that current ocean and atmospheric models can’t explain this unusual acceleration. “Most scientists believe it’s something happening inside the Earth,” he told Timeanddate.com.

Interestingly, this strange speed-up might not last. If the trend eases, the planet could soon return to its slow and steady path. But if Earth keeps spinning faster, we may need to subtract a second from our clocks around 2029, a "negative leap second", something that has never been done before.

For now, the day gives us a reminder that our planet may feel still, but deep down, it’s always moving and changing.