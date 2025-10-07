Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Early Snowfall turns Kedarnath, Gulmarg and Manali into winter wonderlands, SEE PICS

Kedarnath, Gulmarg, and Manali witnessed their first snowfall of the season, turning the Himalayas into stunning winter wonderlands.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Early Snowfall turns Kedarnath, Gulmarg and Manali into winter wonderlands, SEE PICS
Winter has arrived early this year as the Himalayas woke up to a breathtaking white blanket! The season’s first snowfall transformed Kedarnath, Gulmarg, and Manali into magical winter destinations, drawing tourists and locals alike.

In Gulmarg, Kashmir, the first image captures the joy of visitors walking along snow-covered pathways. The picture-perfect blanket of soft snow marked the beginning of Kashmir’s much-awaited winter season.

This beautiful snowfall in Anantnag showcases the stunning, rugged mountain landscape of the district, mirroring the early winter conditions reported across the Himalayan region.

The iconic Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snow at the entrance and surrounding pine-covered hills.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR witnesses cold morning, overnight shower dips temperature; IMD predicts more rain till...

This photo shows Manali blanketed in fresh snow, transforming the popular hill station into a magical winter destination.

The photo showcases the sacred Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, wrapped in pristine snow. With the surrounding peaks gleaming under the sun, this divine landscape looks like a heavenly painting. 

Kedarnath Temple, covered in snow, signifying the early and intense onset of winter. The temple is surrounded by frozen peaks, a spectacular sight that marks the imminent closing of the shrine for the harsh winter season. 

ALSO READ: IN PICS: North India enters 2025 with snow, cold waves

