Dynamic duo of woman, her mother-in-law hitting the gym goes viral, inspires netizens | Photo: Instagram/@humansofmadrasoffl

A powerful duo of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is going viral on social media. A video of a 56-year-old woman from Chennai exercising while wearing a saree has gone viral on social media. The woman is seen in the video working out in a gym.

In the viral video, she can be seen lifting dumbbells, heavy weights, and other exercise equipment. She is exercising with her daughter-in-law. She was honoured by the gym staff. At the age of 52, she was diagnosed with extreme knee and leg pain. Her son then made the suggestion that she should start working out.

The viral video was shared by an Instagram account called ‘humansofmadrasoffl’ and ‘Madras Barbell’ along with a lengthy caption that described her story. The caption of the viral post reads, “She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number - rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law. Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called ‘growing with each other’? How inspiring is this to watch!”

The popular video has more than 17 lakh views and more than 1 lakh Instagram likes since it was uploaded. On the viral post, nearly 600 internet users have left comments. One user said, “This is by far the best story I have heard in a while! I hope many many more ladies will be inspired by this post and prioritize their health and physical well-being”. Another user commented, “Truely an inspiration. People normally find excuses not to workout. But she is good example… amazing!!”. Netizens were truly inspired by her story and applauded her hard work.

