Dwayne Johnson gets cutest makeover from daughters in viral video, netizens can't help but go aww

Viral video: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the internet's most popular celebrities. Videos of his thoughtful actions and adorable interactions with fans, as well as clips of his little daughters, go viral on a regular basis. Johnson shared glimpses of some adorable father-daughter time in a recent video, and the internet simply cannot stop admiring.

In the now-viral video, the actor sits in a chair while his daughters apply make-up to his face, head, and neck. Then one of them invites Dwayne to join them in the make-up area. As the video progresses, Johnson can be seen seated with a pink face and a sketch pen moustache. Isn't he adorable? Who would have guessed that this man used to dominate the ring at Wrestle Mania!

In the caption, Dwayne Johnson explains the chain of events. He said, "Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10 min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.” Do you want to know what occurred after the make-up session? The actor went on to say that he had to postpone the meeting because he needed to "scrub lipstick off." He added, “Zoom meeting cancelled…My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement…I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s*** stains the skin…” The actor further said, “Hey they'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy's in”.

The video was shared a day ago, and it has since then received more than 67 million views and over 1 million likes.

Reactions:

"Haha, I'm next for a makeover!" one person joked. "You look great. Hahahah," said another. "Best father in the world," a third user said, using a love emoticon. "I really like it," a fourth person said. "This is gold, @therock," a fifth added with love emojis.

This isn't the first time Dwyane Johnson's daughters have chosen to give him a makeover. They made him don a colourful wig the last time.