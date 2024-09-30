This expressway to get 'free flow' toll system: What is it, how will it provide relief to Delhi-NCR commuters?

This innovative change at the Dwarka Expressway is expected to take place in the coming months

The Dwarka Expressway in New Delhi is set to introduce a new ‘free flow tolling’ system that will eliminate physical toll plazas. According to a report by Times of India, this system will use advanced FASTag readers and high-power cameras mounted on overhead structures to automatically deduct tolls from vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

This innovative change is expected to take place in the coming months, making the Dwarka Expressway the first highway in India without traditional toll booths.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing this proposal for the 28-kilometre expressway to promote satellite-based tolling and improve compliance.

One major advantage of the new system is the reduction of traffic congestion, which has been an issue at many toll plazas.

While gantry-based tolling is already in use on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, there is still a toll plaza in Meerut to check user fee payments. In the case of the Dwarka Expressway, tolling gantries will be placed at the Delhi-Gurgaon border, but the specific toll charges are still being finalised.

In addition, the NHAI is exploring ways to recover unpaid tolls. The agency has asked the transport ministry to update the ‘Vahan’ system, proposing a new section for unpaid tolls on the online portal. This update would help track dues and enforce penalties, such as restricting vehicle owners from transferring registration or obtaining necessary certificates until payments are made. Vehicle owners will have seven days to settle their dues or contest the charges.