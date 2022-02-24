Dutch woman croons Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Allu Arjun's 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', leaves netizens impressed

Remember the incredibly talented Dutch woman who won the hearts of desi social media with her insane talent for singing? The woman, whose name is Emma Heesters, left many pleasantly surprised by singing the lyrics of the famous song Srivalli from the super hit movie "Pushpa: The Rise".

Now, Emma has posted another one of her singing performances on her Instagram profile. Also this specific time, she has picked a song from the famous Allu Arjun starter.

Emma Heesters posted a video of herself singing her soul out while performing Oo Antava from Pushpa. The song starred Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a sensuous persona.

Previously, she has also been responsible for covering popular songs such as the song "Bijlee Bijlee" as well as "Raatan Lambiyaan" and even performed an English version of the popular song "Ranjha" from "Shershaah".

The video has over 207k likes and a plethora of reactions now. People adored the performance. Many expressed their surprising thoughts regarding Emma's nearly accurate Telugu pronunciation. The popular song, "Oo Antava", was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung originally by Indravathi Chauhan. The lyrics were written by Chandrabose.