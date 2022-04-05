Dutch singer’s rendition of ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ wins hearts over internet, watch viral video

The video so far got more than 1.63 lakh likes on Instagram.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have listened to the Hindi popular song Chaand Baaliyan.

The song by Aditya A has been trending online these days, especially on Instagram.

The melodious tunes of the number can be heard behind every second reel on the app and netizens obviously can’t get enough of it

Now, the popular song is sung by a Dutch singer named Emma Heesters.

The artist covered the trending song in the short video and captioned it, “Chaand Baaliyan. Most requested song of last week! What song should I sing next week?”

The now-viral video so far got more than 1.63 lakh likes on Instagram.

Netizens were simply delighted and couldn’t get enough of Emma’s performance.

So, without much ado, watch the viral video below:

The comments section was replete with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, “You are just proving music has no language! Awesome.”

Another user wrote, “This song was next level ma'am, just loved it, it was so cute listening you singing Indian so perfectly, you are just insaaaannee, hat's off to you Emma.“

Earlier, the Dutch singer has sung common Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee and Raatan Lambiyaan and even sang an English model of the well-known tune Ranjha from Shershaah.

You can also check the original song by Aditya A below: