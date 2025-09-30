Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Afghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

P Chidambaram makes BIG revelation on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: 'US stopped us from acting against Pakistan'

PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump's plan to end Israel-Gaza conflict: 'Pathway to long-term peace'

Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'

Did Anusha Dandekar accuse Karan Kundrra of cheating? Says 'he was sleeping with…'

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, and cloudy skies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad on..., check forecast here

Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi

Afghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Afghanistan fTotal Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to stop immortal...

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared trapped

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeViral

VIRAL

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Navratri Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30. Check 6 best muhurats for Durga Ashtami puja, Sandhi puja, and Kanya Puja. Know the step-by-step Kanjak Puja method to seek Maa Mahagauri’s blessings for prosperity, protection, and happiness.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Navratri Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami, is one of the most significant days of the nine-day Navratri festival. Falling on the eighth day, it is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Mahagauri and performing the sacred Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja). Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, protection, and spiritual growth by observing fasts, performing rituals, and offering prayers during auspicious muhurats.

Ashtami date and significance

In 2025, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30. On this day, devotees invoke Maa Durga in her fierce yet compassionate form, symbolising purity, peace, and the removal of all obstacles. The day is also marked by Sandhi Puja, which is performed during the transition period between Ashtami and Navami.

6 best muhurats on Navratri Ashtami 2025

Devotees perform puja and rituals during auspicious timings to maximise divine blessings. Here are the six most important muhurats of the day:

  • Brahma Muhurat - 04:30 AM to 05:20 AM (ideal for meditation and chanting mantras)
  • Abhijit Muhurat - 11:50 AM to 12:40 PM (best for starting auspicious rituals)
  • Durga Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:20 AM to 08:40 AM (primary puja period)
  • Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 06:45 PM to 07:35 PM (most powerful ritual time)
  • Evening Puja Muhurat - 06:10 PM to 07:25 PM (for aarti & bhajans)
  • Nishita Kaal Muhurat - 11:55 PM to 12:45 AM (spiritual meditation and offerings)

ALSO READ: Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami

Kanya Puja Vidhi (Method)

The Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja is one of the most important rituals of Durga Ashtami. Here’s the step-by-step method:

  • Invite nine young girls (Kanyas) representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
  • Wash their feet with water, symbolising respect and purification.
  • Apply a tilak and tie sacred thread (kalawa) on their hands.
  • Offer Prasad - traditionally puri, chana, halwa, fruits, and sweets.
  • Perform Aarti while chanting Durga mantras and bhajans.
  • Seek blessings from the Kanyas by touching their feet.
  • Offer gifts or dakshina (clothes, bangles, stationery, etc.) before respectfully sending them off.

Navratri Ashtami 2025 is a spiritually powerful day to honour Goddess Mahagauri and seek divine grace. By performing puja in the right muhurats and following the traditional Kanya Puja ritual, devotees can invoke blessings of happiness, protection, and prosperity for their families.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World Heart Day 2025: 5 Indian kitchen spices that can lower risk of cardiovascular diseases naturally
5 Indian kitchen spices that can protect you from cardiovascular diseases
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in December, confirms Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian's President Putin to visit India in Dec: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason
Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan?
'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy
Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup tro
Canada PM Mark Carney aims to lure Indian talent with attractive 'offer' amid US H-1B visa fee shocker, says, 'Ready to capitalise...'
Canada PM Mark Carney aims to lure Indian talent with attractive 'offer'...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE