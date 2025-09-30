Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Navratri Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30. Check 6 best muhurats for Durga Ashtami puja, Sandhi puja, and Kanya Puja. Know the step-by-step Kanjak Puja method to seek Maa Mahagauri’s blessings for prosperity, protection, and happiness.

Navratri Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami, is one of the most significant days of the nine-day Navratri festival. Falling on the eighth day, it is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Mahagauri and performing the sacred Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja). Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, protection, and spiritual growth by observing fasts, performing rituals, and offering prayers during auspicious muhurats.

Ashtami date and significance

In 2025, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30. On this day, devotees invoke Maa Durga in her fierce yet compassionate form, symbolising purity, peace, and the removal of all obstacles. The day is also marked by Sandhi Puja, which is performed during the transition period between Ashtami and Navami.

6 best muhurats on Navratri Ashtami 2025

Devotees perform puja and rituals during auspicious timings to maximise divine blessings. Here are the six most important muhurats of the day:

Brahma Muhurat - 04:30 AM to 05:20 AM (ideal for meditation and chanting mantras)

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:50 AM to 12:40 PM (best for starting auspicious rituals)

Durga Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:20 AM to 08:40 AM (primary puja period)

Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 06:45 PM to 07:35 PM (most powerful ritual time)

Evening Puja Muhurat - 06:10 PM to 07:25 PM (for aarti & bhajans)

Nishita Kaal Muhurat - 11:55 PM to 12:45 AM (spiritual meditation and offerings)

Kanya Puja Vidhi (Method)

The Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja is one of the most important rituals of Durga Ashtami. Here’s the step-by-step method:

Invite nine young girls (Kanyas) representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Wash their feet with water, symbolising respect and purification.

Apply a tilak and tie sacred thread (kalawa) on their hands.

Offer Prasad - traditionally puri, chana, halwa, fruits, and sweets.

Perform Aarti while chanting Durga mantras and bhajans.

Seek blessings from the Kanyas by touching their feet.

Offer gifts or dakshina (clothes, bangles, stationery, etc.) before respectfully sending them off.

Navratri Ashtami 2025 is a spiritually powerful day to honour Goddess Mahagauri and seek divine grace. By performing puja in the right muhurats and following the traditional Kanya Puja ritual, devotees can invoke blessings of happiness, protection, and prosperity for their families.