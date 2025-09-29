Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow

Durga Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30. Devotees honour Goddess Durga through rituals like Kanya Pujan, Kalash Sthapana, chanting mantras, and offering bhog, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most sacred days during Navratri and Durga Puja. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her most fierce and powerful form, performing important rituals to seek her blessings for protection, prosperity, and happiness.

In 2025, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated with devotion and grandeur across the country. Here’s everything you need to know, from date, shubh muhurat, and puja timings to the significance and rituals of this auspicious festival.

Durga Ashtami 2025: Date and t ime

This year, Durga Ashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 29 at 4:31 pm and end on September 30 at 6:06 pm. Devotees are advised to perform their rituals and puja within this time.

ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

Shubh m uhurat for k anya p ujan

One of the most important rituals of Maha Ashtami is Kanya Pujan or Kumari Pujan, where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga’s divine energy.

In 2025, the auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan are:

Morning Muhurat: 5:00 am to 6:12 am

Midday Muhurat: 10:40 am to 12:10 pm

During this time, devotees can perform the rituals of washing the feet of young girls, offering food, gifts, and blessings as a way of honouring the goddess.

The Significance of Durga Ashtami

The eighth day of Navratri holds deep spiritual meaning. According to Hindu mythology, this is the day when Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?