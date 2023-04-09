Durg SP, IPS Abhishek Pallava buys all the balloons from little boy selling them on streets, viral video melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Although human kindness is never far away, it is rarely seen on the streets. Kindness is one of the most fundamental characteristics in a person's life, although it can be difficult to find at times. Although there is a shortage of kindness these days, SP of Chhattisgarh's Durg, IPS officer Abhishek Pallava indeed has a bag full of it. A new video has been going viral on the internet lately where IPS Abhishek helps out a little boy selling balloons on the streets of Durg by buying all his stock. The IPS officer's compassionate gesture made us smile, and we're sure it will do the same for you. The now-viral video was shared on Facebook by a user named Lakhisarai Live and it has garnered 1.5 lakh views.

In the short yet heartwarming clip, a little boy can be seen selling balloons on the streets of Durg . Durg SP Abhishek Pallava while inspecting the area with his team stopped near the boy and bought all the balloons from him. After this kind gesture from IPS officer, the little boy lights up and his priceless reaction will definitely melt your heart.

The user posted the video with the caption, "IPS Abhishek Pallav brought smile on the face of this child selling balloons, getting praise"

The video garnered over 1.5 lakh views after being shared online. Facebook users hailed SP Abhishek Pallava's kind gesture and expressed their opinion in the comments section.

Here’s how the internet reacted:

“Salute to you sir every such type of administration everything will be done sir our country's head will move ahead thank you very much sir for doing this kind of work thank you very much,” shared a user. “Mor e people like you are needed in our country

thank you very much sir you are great sir,” posted another. “Real singham love you sir mujhe ek baar milna hai apse ap sabke liye inspiration ho ap,” commented a third. “I love you sir yse officer har jagah honi chahiye bahut achha sir,” expressed a fourth. “You did a great job, God bless you” wrote a fifth. “Sab aapke jese ho ofisar to desh me kamaal ho Jaye sir you are great love you sir life me aek bar aapse live milunga to bas aapke Charan shaparsh karne he i love you sir Jay hind!” wrote a sixth.

Earlier also a clip of IPS Abhishek Pallava's luxurious government bungalow went viral on the internet. The video was posted on YouTube by a page called 'Officers on Duty'. Watch the clip here:

Going by the video, the house looks luxurious and beautiful. For the unversed, IPS Abhishek Pallava got this bungalow after he started working as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

This house of IPS looks very luxurious and beautiful. He got this bungalow after working on the post of SP of Dantewada. IPS Abhishek Pallava is currently the SP of Durg, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. He has also studied medicine.