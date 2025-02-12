Taking to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, the company wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead.

Duolingo has announced the death of its beloved owl mascot, a popular figure associated with the language learning app. In a statement released on Tuesday, the platform requested that users respect "Dua Lipa's privacy at this time." The cause of the owl's death has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether the mascot will be replaced in the future.

Taking to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, the company wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead. Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully," Duolingo said in a statement posted on social media.

In their cryptic statement, the company further added, "Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know." The unexpected news immediately sparked reactions across social media, with users mourning the loss of the persistent bird that had become both an inside joke and a cultural phenomenon.

Duolingo-Dua Lipa connection

Duolingo has had fun and playful interactions with pop star Dua Lipa on social media, particularly on TikTok. Their accounts have shared content that humorously depicts the owl mascot, Duo, as having a one-sided crush on the singer. A memorable TikTok video from Duolingo featured the caption, "do y'all think she'll notice me now," showcasing the mascot's lighthearted admiration for Dua Lipa.

In a recent SiriusXM interview, Dua Lipa responded to Duolingo's playful advances by teaching the host some Spanish phrases. She humorously suggested, "Maybe that should be my next collab. With Duolingo," indicating her awareness of the app's affection for her.

Meanwhile, the unexpected announcement of Duo the Owl's "death" sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media, with brands and pop culture icons chiming in with humorous tributes to the beloved mascot. Fans and companies alike are sharing their condolences, with many wondering if this is just another clever marketing ploy by Duolingo .