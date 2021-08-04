Dunston Checks In: Orangutan wearing sunglasses goes viral, reminds netizens of hit 90s comedy

Known for their high level of intelligence, orangutans are one of the cutest primates that you can find. They are the stuff of Hollywood legends and have featured in several adorable marketing campaigns over the years.

In fact, so closely related are orangutan to humans (genetically 96.4% similar), that they are adept at using a number of our props – from cosmetics and fashion accessories to kitchen appliances.

One such incredibly intelligent act of the primate has surfaced recently. The visuals are reportedly from a zoo in Indonesia.

A visitor, who goes by the name of Lola Testu, accidentally dropped her pair of sunglasses into the enclosure for the zoo’s resident orangutan. What happened next is anyone’s guess. But the ones who lived through the 90s and watched the iconic Hollywood comedy “Dunston Checks In” surely knew the answer.

Netizens have gone gaga at the sight since the orangutan picked up the sunglasses and decided to accessorize his look.

Sporting the sunglasses, the orangutan looked dapper while visitors crowding near his enclosure where left amused and awe-struck.

The video’s cuteness quotient was enhanced by the fact that the orangutan, who is a female, had her curious baby trying to snatch the fashion accessory while she was busy experimenting with her look.

The video has floored netizens, many becoming nostalgic with the urge of rewatching Dunston Checks In. In the movie, Dunston is a super-cute orangutan who befriends a little boy and they together save a hotel from a highly sophisticated robber who used Dunston to carry out thefts. Here's one of the comments on the video of the orangutan accessorizing with the pair of sunglasses.