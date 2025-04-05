A US-based woman took to social media to share a heartfelt rescue video of a little puppy, who was abandoned in a park with his bed and water bowl.

A US-based woman took to social media to share a heartfelt rescue video of a little puppy, who was abandoned in a park with his bed and water bowl. The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram under the name 'bristexastails', begins with the woman approaching the little furry baby who was, having been left alone in the park, seemingly distressed and needed assistance.

Next thing you know, the woman, along with a friend of hers, carried the pup to her home where she gave him a quick bath. The little pup was then dressed in a cute light blue outfit with lovely, fun prints. As the video proceeds, the woman's friend was seen putting the pup to sleep on a comfortable bed, pampering him with gentle belly rubs.

"Today I went to experience a new side of rescue. I’ve picked up many strays over the past decade but I’ve never gone street feeding. A good friend let me join her on her route and this baby is the very first dog we came upon. He was dumped with his bed and water bowl at a very popular dumping site", the woman shared.

She further affirmed that the puppy is safe and doing great now.

"I’m so thankful @pippyspalsrescue said yes let’s take him because I can’t imagine what the streets are like for a dog who is so young and unaware of how to survive on his own. We will never know why his owner decided to dump him but he’s safe now and is going to live a great life from here on out! Please consider donating towards his care, he will need to see a vet asap to make sure he’s in good health!" she adds.

Here's the link to the video posted on Instagram.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are sentimental having watched the heartfelt rescue of the pup.

"The cuteness. Thank you for rescuing this baby!" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "How cruel people can be to their pets and to animals in general astounds me and is truly heartbreaking. Thank you so much for rescuing this sweet boy. You guys are heroes!!"

A third expressed their willingness to adopt the little baby. "Will he be available to adopt? He’s so so cute and I would love him".