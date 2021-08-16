Dulhe ne maari seeti! Bride's dance with groom on Punjabi music makes netizens go 'Awww' - WATCH viral video

Most Indian weddings are arranged, that's why most of the bride and grooms are seen being shy at their weddings and above all, no one really seems to be enjoying the occasion as all of it is new to them. But netizens love a couple that laughs and dances together at their own wedding making it fun for others as well.

In this latest video, the groom is waiting for the bride on the stage after arriving at the wedding venue. It is a tradition that once the groom arrives, only then does the bride makes an appearance. Trending music is played at the entry of both the groom and the bride. Here, the bride is seen entering the venue on a Punjabi song while her groom waits for her.

The handsome groom can't seem to control himself as his bride looks stunning in her lehenga, he begins to whistle at her entry and starts clapping. The whistle pumps up the bride who then starts dancing to a song and slowly the groom also joins her on the dance floor.

Take a look at the video here:

People are loving this couple on social media as it sends out a positive message that one should enjoy their wedding along with performing rituals. The video was uploaded by an account name 'Dulhania' on Instagram Reels and the video has been liked and viewed by thousands and counting.