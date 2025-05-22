Recently, a viral video caught netizens' attention, in which a groom can be seen dancing with joy on his wedding day.

Weddings are one of the most important days in anyone's life, and they are incomplete without good music and dance. The carefree barratis and their unique dance steps are what add to the charm of the celebration. But we are living in 2025, where not only guests enjoy the festivities, but brides and grooms also don't miss a chance to live their special day to the fullest.

Recently, a viral video caught netizens' attention, in which a groom can be seen dancing with joy on his wedding day.

The viral clip shows the groom dancing his heart out to the DJ's songs. His bizarre yet carefree steps and expressions have amazed social media users.

This video was posted a while ago on Instagram by @bridal_lehenga_designn. Since then, it has garnered lakhs of views. 'Dulhe ko kya hua,' the caption read.

Watch

Netizens couldn't hold their laughter and flooded the comment section, praising his confidence.

''He is dancing as if there is no tomorrow,'' a user wrote.

''Poor guy is unaware about what's coming next. Let him enjoy his last days,'' joked another user.

''When she finally agrees,'' a third user commented.

''We all are laughing at his dance steps and expressions, but we have to give him full marks for his confidence,'' wrote another user.

Earlier, another video of the groom's best man performing on sangeet night to Rasha Thadani's ''Uyi Amma' from the Azaad movie also went viral on social media. It viral clip featured six men dancing on the stage to a well-choreographed song by a professional. The video, now with over 34 million views on Instagram, comes with a playful caption: "Why should girls have all the fun?"

