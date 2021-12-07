Dulhe ki pitaai! Groom gets beaten up during wedding as his first wife reaches venue

A bizarre incident recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur as a married man tried to tie the knot for the second time. The man did not let the girl's family know about his first marriage, however, the man's wife soon learned of his second marriage and reached the wedding venue. What happened with the groom afterward was shocking.

What really happened?

The marriage of the man, living in Soobabazar of the Khorabar police station area of ​​Gorakhpur, was fixed a year back. On December 5, 2021, the groom reached the girl's house with the wedding procession.

However, before the groom arrived, his first wife reached the venue along with their four-year-old child. As soon as the groom saw his wife, he started running.

When the wedding guests saw the groom running away, they caught him and beat him up fiercely, before handing him over to the police.

Police arrest the groom

The Gulriha police, who reached the spot, took the accused groom into custody and started the interrogation. his wife, present at the venue with the child, told the police that the two were married about five years ago.

She told the police that they also have a four-year-old child. As soon as she came to know that her husband was getting married again, she reached here so that her husband could not remarry.

The police have currently registered a case and have arrested the accused groom.