Dulhe ke friends ka dhaansu dance! Groom's friends surprise bride by doing THIS - Watch viral video

Weddings are fun events not just for the bride and the groom but also for their friends. Wedding videos with the couple having fun or dancing with their friends are quite a rage on the Internet and netizens just love watching these.

Now, the video which has gone viral on the Internet, shows the groom standing on stage with his bride. That's when some of his friends come on stage to surprise him. As soon as his friends come, the groom starts smiling as he realizes that they are going to do a surprise act for his bride. The friends of the groom come forward dancing with bouquets of flowers in their hands. As they walk forward, all the friends sit on their knees and give the bouquets to the bride.

Then the friends also fall on their knees and bow their heads. The bride is extremely amazed to see this and stands with folded hands. However, a few seconds later the bride starts smiling and asks everyone to stand up immediately. Such a fun and memorable moment can only be possible in the presence of friends.

This video is being loved by people on social media that uploaded on Instagram by an account called Couple Official Page. Sharing this video, the caption read, 'Tag those friends who do this'.