Groom's friend tries to perform stunt in VIRAL video - Watch what happened next

Wedding videos are a rage these days and everyone including the bride, groom and their friends and relatives do everything to make this special.

In a video that is going viral, we see a group of boys dancing in front of the bride and groom. In the meantime, a friend of the groom does something to impress the bride, which surprises everyone.

In this video, the bride and groom are seen sitting on the stage when the groom's friends come on stage and start dancing. Meanwhile, one of them tries to perform stunts to impress his newly-wed sister-in-law.

However, the stunt goes wrong and the devar meets with an accident and falls on the stage with a thud.

At first, everyone is surprised, then they burst into a peal of laughter. The boy slips while performing the stunt and he falls in front of the bride and groom. However, the next moment he starts dancing once again.

The video has been shared from an Instagram page called theweddingbrigade and has been liked by more than 36,000 people so far.