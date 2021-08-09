Dulhe ka sehra not so suhana! WATCH this groom make a fool of himself

Unlike western weddings, the Bride and groom wear traditional Indian wear as opposed to a three-piece suit or a wedding gown. The bride wears a lehenga and the groom wears a sherwani with a headdress (sehra). A groom can choose the kind of headdress he wants for his wedding which is essentially made of flowers but in the latest wedding video which is doing the rounds of the internet, the groom is seen wearing a headdress as you have never seen before.

Now, typically a groom wears a headdress that covers the face from his forehead till his shoulders before he arrives at the wedding venue. But this groom had a special headdress made which covered him from to bottom. No one can see the groom's face or what he is wearing properly. People are also circulating the video by adding the song, 'Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai' from the film Dhadkan.

The headdress not only covers his entire body from the front but the groom is also seen wearing straps like things made with roses with is attached to the headdress to keep it in place. A lot of people have been making fun of this groom and some are also pitying him.

The video was shared on Instagram reels a couple of days ago by an account named Abdul Khadir and has been viewed by almost 3 lakh people and thousands have commented on it as well.