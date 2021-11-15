Dulhan ki dance performance: Bride and bridesmaids dance to 'Jalebi Baby' in viral video - Watch

Weddings are one of the unforgettable moments not just for the bride and the groom but also for their friends. Wedding videos of couples, siblings and friends dancing together are quite a rage on the internet and netizens just love watching these.

A video of a desi dulhan dancing on a peppy number with her bridesmaids is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a desi bride can be seen dancing with her squad to Tesher's popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’.

The video has gone viral and is trending on social media. This video was uploaded on Instagram. In the video, the bride-to-be can be seen grooving to 'Jalebi Baby' along with her friends on stage. The bride did a wonderful dance with her girl squad. The bride-to-be is wearing a black coloured lehenga.

The video is getting thousands of views, comments and reactions on social media. Netizens are pouring lots of on this video.

The video was shared last month with the Instagram handle 'wedding choreographers'. The clip has received more than three lakhs likes in two weeks.