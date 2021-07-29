Dulhan khaaye golgappe! Bride wearing heavy nose ring struggles to eat golgappa at her wedding - WATCH viral video

Who doesn't love chaat, especially paani puri/golgappas? Chaat lovers can't stay away from it even if it is their own wedding day. One such video is now going viral on social media in which a bride from Delhi can be seen struggling to eat paani puri at the chaat counter of her wedding, thanks to her heavy bridal clothes and jewelry. Indian wedding outfits and jewelry are heavy but despite that the bride's love for paani puri is unmatched.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named 'Witty_Wedding'. They captioned the video saying, "Yummy...struggle of a bride when she love pani puri."

In the video that is currently being shared massively on Instagram, the Bengali beauty can be seen stationed at the chaat counter at her wedding and trying to eat golgappas. A friend can also be seen near the bride, trying to assist her, but the Bengali bride's nose ring (nath) keeps getting in the way of her eating.

However, later in the video, the bride can be seen doing a happy dance as she finally manages to move the nose ring out of her way and eat the paani puri to her heart's content.

The video is grabbing the netizens' attention for the bride's quirkiness. The video, so far, has been viewed by more than 17,000 people and has 650 likes on it. Some people have also commented on the same. One wrote, "Never say no to pani puri", while another said, "she looks so cute."