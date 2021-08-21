Dulhan ka swag! Bride makes stylish entry, showering colours in sky as groom walks beside her - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are always full of dramatics and flare, especially when it comes to the entry of the bride and groom to the wedding venue. As wedding guests wait to see the dula-dulhan wearing heavy Indian wedding attire and jewelry, the bride and groom often choose to make a loud statement through their entry.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, a bride can be seen showering colours towards the sky as the groom walks beside her and the car she is moving in.

In a video that is going viral on Instagram, the bride and groom can be seen making their entry to the wedding for all to see. The bride can be seen riding in a white sunroof car. She is holding two cans in her hand which are colourful and she is showering them towards the sky in style.

Meanwhile, the groom, while lovingly looking at his bride, can be seen walking beside the car. The bride and groom pair look like a king and queen donning heavy bridal attires. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'dulhaniyaa'.

So far, the video has more than 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it with netizens praising the bride and groom for their swagger.

A while back, another video had gone viral on social media wherein the bride could be seen looking gorgeous in a lehenga which was a copy of Priyanka Chopra's red wedding attire.

The bride looked stunning in a red lehenga choli similar to Priyanka Chopra's wedding lehenga, gold jewelry. The video also showed a snippet from another function where the bride wore a white lehenga while walking on the red carpet with her brother.