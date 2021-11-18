Dulhan ka mast swag! Bride dances with Rs 500 note in her mouth during wedding - WATCH viral video

No Indian wedding is complete without epic dance performances and over-the-top entries from the bride and the groom. Wedding guests and family members often wait for the bride or the groom to enter the wedding venue, dressed in their heavily embellished attires.

Brides often make grand entries into the weddings either by wearing sunglasses and arriving on a bike or dancing their hearts out. Another such video is currently going viral on social media which shows a bride dancing with utmost desi swag.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride can be seen dancing her heart out with a Rs 500 currency note stuck in her mouth. Seeing her cool way of dancing, everyone was blown away. From the cameraman to the relatives, everyone could be seen staring at the bride and appreciating her.

Watch the viral video here.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named 'Wedding Diaries'. So far, the video has more than 800 likes on it. Netizens are also taking to the comment section of the video and dropping fire and heart emoticons for the cool bride and her swag.

Looking at the COVID-19 situation in India, one of the users also commented on the video asking the bride if she sanitised the currency note before putting it in her mouth.