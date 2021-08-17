Dulhan ka bindaas dance! Bride and groom dance and whistle in front of wedding guests - WATCH viral video here

Marriage is once in a lifetime event and bride and groom want to enjoy every bit of their special day in order to make their wedding cermeony a memorable affair.

Sometimes the bride and groom do unique things during their wedding and their action brings smile on the faces of the guest present at the wedding venue. If the bride and groom enjoy their wedding in an exciting way, then the guests also enjoy the wedding in a better manner. A similar scene can be seen in a video which has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video the groom can be seen standing on the stage while waiting for his bride. As soon as the bride comes, the groom gets very excited to see her and starts whistling fiercely. A smile can be seen on the face of the groom while whistling.

The bride also starts dancing and then both bride and groom star dancing together leaving everyone present at the wedding venue stunned. The video has gone viral on Instagram and it has received thousands of likes so far.

Few days ago, another video of a bride and groom has gone viral on social media. In the video, even the groom could not stop himself after seeing the bride dancing. The video is no less than a Bollywood wedding video.

On the occasion of marriage, every bride wants to enjoy every single event and tries that her partner should also feel the same and enjoy every bit. Something similar is seen in the video that went viral on social media. In the viral video, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s popular album song “Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angdai Li...' is heard in the background.