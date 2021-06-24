Dulhan golgappebaaz! Watch viral video of groom and bride enjoying golgappas together

Golgappe occupies a special place in Indian hearts and stomachs. It has been one of the country’s most missed street snacks during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is undoubtedly one of the most loved street snacks in India. They also form an integral part of the snack corner at Indian weddings. One such video of groom and bride feeding golgappas to each other is going viral these days. The video shows a newlywed couple, who have come to eat Gol Gappas right after tying the knot.

In the video, the bride is seen lovingly feeding golgappas to the groom after the wedding rituals are over. Later, the groom is also feeding the bride with his hands. Both of them are in wedding attire, looking at each other while having India’s favourite snack.

This video has been posted on Instagram by an account named dulhaniyaa. The caption given to this video is, “There’s nothing more sincere than the love for Gol Gappas! Perhaps, that’s what love is all about.” The bride and groom are also tagged in it.

Netizens are all hearts this video. It has been viewed more than 54000 times. One user commented, “Ye to meri shadi me hone hi chaaiye,” which means it should be done in my wedding.

Videos from weddings often go viral as people love to watch them. Recently, a video of the groom holding his to-be wife’s shoulder during the wedding ceremony has also gone viral. Later, Pandit ji scolded him for putting hands on bride’s shoulder. Embraced to be scolded, the groom takes his hands back and sheepishly smiles as the wedding continues.