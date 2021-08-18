Dulhan bhookhi hai! Bride goes to restaurant to eat burger in full bridal attire - WATCH viral video here

Getting married is a big deal for people and marriage is a lifetime event, so do the preparations for it. On just a wedding day, a bride goes through a lot of stuff, from rituals to make up and getting dressed for the wedding itself takes a lot of time.

Amidst this, it's not easy to keep up with the mood swings that a bride goes through before and during her wedding. Some brides choose to not say it, while others express it loudly, by dancing, drinking alcohol, or going to a fast-food joint to eat food. Yes, you read it right! A video has gone viral on social media, where a bride reached Burger King before her wedding to eat, of course, a burger!

See the viral video here:

The bride, fully dressed and in her all jewelry, was seen at burger king, and only this can tell how much she loved burgers or was hungry that she couldn't wait until the wedding.

The video has been seen over 630,000 times on Instagram as one user commented, "this will be my condition," while another wrote that the bride's action was a little "extra."

On the occasion of marriage, every bride wants to enjoy every single event and tries her best to make the day memorable, and this bride chose burger king for it. What are your views on her love for Burger King? Tell us in the comments below.