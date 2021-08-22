Dulha mandap pe roya! Groom cries at wedding after looking at bride for THIS reason - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are a pool of emotions especially for the bride and her family. It is also said that women express their emotions well unlike men who are considered experts in hiding them. However, with changing times, men have also started expressing their emotions - happy or sad. This new video is a living testimony of that.

In earlier times, the bride and groom used to sit at the wedding pavilion with straight faces but now things have changed. This new video has gone viral for the groom's reaction to his bride at the mandap. The groom is seen sitting at the mandap waiting for his bride and she arrives, he bursts into happy tears smiling and crying at the same time. The groom could not control himself seeing his girlfriend in a bride's attire for the first time.

Have a look at the video:

The camera also pans towards the guests who seem to be elated with the groom's reaction as they all burst into laughter. The video was shared on Instagram and a romantic song has been laid on the video by someone. The video has so far had as many as 6 lakh views and is going viral on the internet.