Dulha ki pitaii! Woman beats groom with slippers on stage in front of wedding guests, VIDEO goes viral

Weddings in Uttar Pradesh are making headlines these days and now a shocking video of a woman hitting the groom with slippers has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a couple is seen exchanging varmalas (garlands) on the stage when suddenly the groom’s mother climbs on the stage. After climbing on the stage, the groom's mother took out the slippers from her feet and started hitting the groom with it in front of the wedding guests. Someone recorded the whole incident of mother beating her son and shared it on the social media. The incident took place in Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

However, no one could understand the reason why the son was being beaten up by mother. According to the reports, the matter is related to inter-caste marriage. It is learnt that groom’s mother was unhappy with her son’s decision to marry a girl who belonged to a different caste. The groom decided to go against his family’s wish and tied the knot with the girl of other caste in court and since then they were living as husband and wife.

The groom's parents and brothers were not happy with the court marriage. On the other hand, after the court marriage bride’s father decided to celebrate the wedding at a district hall on July 3. But they did not invite anyone from the groom's family.

The groom's mother however reached the marriage venue and started beating her son on the stage. She was controlled by the guests present at the venue and was sent home.