Dulha ho to aisa! Bride struggles with lehenga, groom comes to her rescue - WATCH viral video

Love is definitely the most powerful force in the whole universe. Falling in love is beautiful but marrying the love of your life is the best feeling ever. Social media is flooded with videos of the bride and groom as it's the wedding season.

Getting married is one of the biggest life events and a woman leaves no stone unturned to look and feel the best on her D-day. On the wedding day, the bride usually chooses to wear heavy dresses and jewellery, which sometimes becomes trouble for her as not everyone is used to carrying heavy clothes.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which the bride is seen struggling with her heavily embellished lehenga while getting up on the stage. This is when the groom comes to rescue 'his damsel in distress' by giving her a helping hand.

The video is winning over the netizens' hearts who are flooding it with sweet comments.

Check out the video here:



The video was shared by Instagram handle Wedding Planning_witty Wedding and has close to has 146k views.