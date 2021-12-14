Dulha-dulhan pistolbaaz! Couple fires pistol during wedding in viral video - WATCH

Weddings are occasions where people get carried away and indulge in all sorts of outrageous things. Celebratory firing is one such practice that is prevalent in several parts of India where people fire arms in the air while dancing and merrymaking in wedding pandals and baaraats.

Such firing in the air is banned and can lead to horrific accidents where people can even lose their lives. Celebratory firing has also been depicted in several TV shows and movies, also shown in the recent hit OTT series Mirzapur’s first episode. One such incident that reportedly took place in the city of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was caught on cam. The video showing the bride and groom indulging in celebratory firing quickly surfaced online and went viral. But the act now may land the couple in trouble with the law.

As per a leading daily, the firing incident at a wedding is from Sunday (December 12) in Ghaziabad’s Kotwali area. Completely decked up in their sparkly wedding outfits, the couple is seen standing on the stage and the bridegroom is holding a pistol in his hand. His bride his holding onto the same arm. They then raise the handgun, the groom holding it and his bride holding onto his arm. Together they fire away, smile for the cameras and hand the gun over to one of the attendees. Guests can be heard cheering the gun fire with applause and whistles. Check out the video shared on Twitter below:

Fortunately, the irresponsible act did not end up injuring anyone. However, the viral video did catch the attention of local police which is now reportedly probing the incident. A senior police official reportedly told the daily that incidents where innocent people get injured or die due to celebratory firing at weddings keep occurring in UP despite authorities spreading awareness. The police has said it will take strict action against violators.