Dulha-Dulhan maare thumka: Watch VIRAL video of bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song

Wedding dances are the biggest trendsetters on the internet these days. Wedding videos are one of our biggest sources of entertainment. Now, one such video from 2019 is making headlines. The pre-Covid wedding video has taken the internet by storm. It has been shared on various platforms including YouTube, TiTtok and Instagram. Well, viewers are in love with dulha-dulhan's dance on popular Haryanvi song ‘Gajban Pani Le Chali’.

In the video, the bride dressed in a red bridal lehenga-choli and golden-cream sherwani is seen dancing with her groom. The couple is dancing on superhit desi Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali. Both Dulha and Dulhan are grooving like no one's watching, and the guests can't stop cheering and whistling for the couple.

Every year, we witness new weddings where couples surprise us with unique wedding videos, which are reshared and loved online for their uniqueness. These videos on social media are the flavour of the season. Social media can surely make users happy, anytime, anyway with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

Recently, a wedding video of a Kashmiri groom and bride went viral. In the video, the couple could be seen playing 'flip the bottle' with a disposable water bottle to pass the time until 'Pandit Ji' woke up to resume his duties. The video went viral in a couple of hours and has more than 70,000 likes on it.