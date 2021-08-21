Dulha-Dulhan ki nautanki! WATCH the viral video of bride and groom grooving on THIS famous song

People love weddings across the world and no wedding is incomplete without music and dance. Indian or western, both comprise of dance and music which represents festivity in all cultures and also sets the mood of the event. Let's be honest, who doesn't like to dance? From relatives to friends to uncle aunties and these days even the bride and groom come forward to dance and have fun at their own wedding.

This latest video is trending for its funny bride and groom who are seen dancing on the sidewalk. The video is not of an Indian wedding nor is the couple Indian, the video is also shot abroad. If you look at the video, it was shot on another song but recently someone made an edit and changed the background song to the famous and trending 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song.

In the video, the bride suddenly starts dancing in the middle of the road wearing her wedding gown. She is dancing with all the enthusiasm and fun, seeing her the groom also starts dancing and starts matching her steps on the same song just behind her.

Have a look at the video:

The video has been viewed by more than 1 lakh people and it has been trending and going viral on the internet. Many have shared it using a funny emoji in the comment section.