Dulha-Dulhan ki Ladai! Groom cheats with bride for THIS reason just before wedding - WATCH viral video

Since wedding videos are trending on social media, here is another one for you. As we all know, games are an integral part of any wedding, they are added to increase the enthusiam and keep the guests and relatives entertained as well.

This tradition of games is being followed since ages and mostly is played by the bride and groom;s side as a competition. Friends play it, relatives pay it and these even the bride and groom love to play at their own wedding. In this video, the bride and grrom are seen playing 'Dog and the bone' game surrounded by family and friends.

It is a pre-wedding game shot at an outdoor location party which is decorated in white colour theme and all the guests are also seen wearing white. The video starts with someone counting to three while bride and groom get ready for the game. As the count goes up to three the groom tries to snatch the cloth which is place don the ground but fails to do so because the bride also gets hold of it. Then the both are seeing fighting about the fact that who won.

Have a look at the video:

According to the bride's side she had won and they were hooting for her and her win while the groom was trying to convince them that he had won.

This video was shared on Instagram and has been viewed by more 1 lakh people and netizens seem to be loving it.