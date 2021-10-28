Dulha-dulhan ka dhaansu dance! Bride and groom shake a leg on popular Bollywood number - WATCH Viral video

Weddings are all fun and frolic with friends and relatives of the bride-groom dancing and making merry. Music and dance are fun moments from the wedding and the groom and bride also make the most out of this.

No wedding is complete without the dance performances by the bride and groom. On their big day, the bride and groom often perform crazy dance moves to celebrate their nuptials. Nowadays, the bride and groom often take the lead in entertaining the guests and put up some remarkable dance performances.

A wedding video is going viral where the bride is seen dancing in joy with her groom. The bride and the groom dance on Nora Fatehi's 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House'.

Also read Bride makes hilarious comments during emotional vidaai ceremony - WATCH viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by weddding_bells and the fun dance of the bride and groom is all hearts.