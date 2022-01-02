Dulha-Dulhan dance to THIS Salman Khan song at wedding - WATCH viral video

Wedding season is almost over but social media is filled with heartwarming videos of the ceremonies that took place in the last two months. There are countless videos on the internet of the bride and groom sharing emotional moments and laughing together as well.

Another such video is going viral where the couple shares an emotional and cute moment right before their wedding.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, the bride, who is dressed in a beautiful red-maroon lehenga is seen standing near the window in her room where is she waiting for the groom to arrive for the wedding.

As the baraat arrives, she looks down at the groom from her window who is dressed in a lovely sherwani and sitting on a horse, he is also seen looking at his future wife at the window.

To even heighten the mood, the song that is heard playing in the background is Salman Khan's famous song 'Chal Pyar Karegi' by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik from the film 'Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai'.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user called, 'witty_wedding' who captioned it, "Well, the bride just couldn’t wait to see her groom."

The video since posted has gone viral and many are loving both, the bride and groom's reaction after looking at each other.