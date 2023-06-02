Search icon
'Dulha, dulhan aur saanp' : Viral photos from pre-wedding shoot terrifies internet

However, amidst the vast array of pre-wedding photoshoot concepts, an extraordinary idea emerged that captivated the attention of many—an extraordinary pre-wedding photoshoot with a snake as a special guest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

'Dulha, dulhan aur saanp' : Viral photos from pre-wedding shoot terrifies internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Pre-wedding photoshoots have become a ubiquitous trend in contemporary weddings, serving as an opportunity for couples to capture beautiful moments before their big day. These photoshoots typically involve couples posing together in picturesque locations or unique settings, adding a touch of creativity and personalization to their wedding memories. However, amidst the vast array of pre-wedding photoshoot concepts, an extraordinary idea emerged that captivated the attention of many—an extraordinary pre-wedding photoshoot with a snake as a special guest.

Contrary to what one might expect, this unconventional photoshoot was not a whimsical prank or a result of computer-generated imagery. It was a real-life photoshoot where a couple fearlessly incorporated a snake into their pre-wedding pictures, resulting in a truly captivating and memorable experience.

Twitter user Vivekk recently took to the platform to share a fascinating pre-wedding photoshoot story in the form of a captivating thread. Through a series of carefully curated pictures, the story unfolded, depicting the enchanting journey of a man and woman who crossed paths and gradually developed a deep connection. What made their story unique was the unexpected encounter with a snake that served as the catalyst for their blossoming romance.

The thread commenced with the woman walking near a house when she unexpectedly came across a snake, triggering fear within her. Acting swiftly, she dialed the local rescue services for assistance. Moments later, two men arrived on a scooty, ready to handle the situation at hand. Among them, a man with a warm smile caught the woman's attention, leaving an impression that lingered.

With skill and confidence, the man adeptly rescued the snake, delicately placing it inside a box. As he completed the rescue mission, he shared a gesture with the woman, suggesting that she could reach out to him in the future. This simple yet significant act sparked a sense of intrigue and potential connection between them.

The subsequent photographs chronicled the evolving relationship between the man and the woman. Each picture captured their shared adventures, joyful moments, and the deepening of their emotional bond. The pre-wedding photoshoot thread beautifully conveyed how their paths continued to intersect, leading them on a path of love and companionship.

Vivekk's thread resonated with many on Twitter, emphasizing the serendipitous nature of human connections and the extraordinary power of chance encounters. It served as a reminder that profound relationships can emerge from unexpected circumstances, even encounters with a snake. This pre-wedding photoshoot story symbolized the beginning of a remarkable journey towards a lifelong commitment, leaving readers captivated and inspired by the couple's unique love story.

