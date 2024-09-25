Twitter
'Dukaan band karwa dungi..': IAS Tina Dabi begins new drive in Barmer district, watch viral video

IAS Tina Dabi was recently appointed as the District Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

'Dukaan band karwa dungi..': IAS Tina Dabi begins new drive in Barmer district, watch viral video
IAS Tina Dabi is known for her strict working style. The popular UPSC 2015 topper was recently appointed as the Barmer District Collector in Rajasthan. The IAS officer is seen in action mode in a viral video. The Barmer District Collector started a cleanliness drive on the road from Ahimsa Circle, the main square of Barmer city, to the Government Hospital.

Under the Navo Barmer campaign, she came out on the streets to clean the city. During this, she ordered the roadside shops and cart operators to ensure cleanliness in front of their places. Also, in case cleanliness is not found for the second time, she warned the shopkeepers of fines and confiscation of temporary carts.

Talking to a shop owner, she vehemently told him, "I will get close the shop. This is not a place to throw waste," Check out the viral video here:

After becoming the Barmer Collector, IAS Tina Dabi has started an initiative to change the face of the district. Under the Navo Barmer campaign, a target has been set to clean the city by 2 October (Gandhi Jayanti), in which the streets of the city have to be made garbage and dirt-free with the participation of the general public. IAS Tina says that unless the citizens make cleanliness their habit, no change is possible.

READ | Meet IPS officer, who has resigned after 10 yrs of service to work in...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
