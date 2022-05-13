Duck-like grebes bird walks on water in viral video, netizens left amazed

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

Humans will go to great lengths to satisfy their significant other, but animals are no different. Most of us would do anything to gain the love of our dreams, but few can claim to have walked on water. Grebes, a duck-like water bird, must do exactly this to attract a mate. The aquatic birds perform racing, in which they run side by side along the water's surface for up to 20 metres (66 feet) as part of an intriguing connection.

Grebes can be seen walking on the top of the water before diving into it and disappearing in the viral video, revealing that the body of water is deeper than the size of their feet. Many people were astounded by the footage and wondered how they could do it. As unexpected as it may sound, there are many species that can fast-walk or walk on water. Grebes, on the other hand, are the largest vertebrates with this special talent.

Love is such a thing... You can even walk on waterpic.twitter.com/2TjBDU51MB — Figen (@TheFigen) May 11, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter by the account 'TheFigen,' with the caption, "Love is such a thing... You can walk on water!"

So far, the post has gotten around 2 lakh views and over 11 thousand likes. Many others commented on their reactions, with one user writing, "If the couple campaign for Olympic water ballet they would be champion". Another user made a humorous remark and wrote, "Yes, and when it's over, you can walk on fire".

Grebes' leg motions are incredibly swift. They can move at up to 20 steps per second. Their broad, lobed feet smack the water's surface, generating roughly half the power required to oppose their weight. They withdraw their feet at the end of a step by dragging them to the side, with the three front toes flattened together, which scientists believe helps them minimise drag underwater, before bouncing them around and striking the water again.

According to evolutionary biologist Glenna Clifton, grebes can generate around half of the force required to keep their heads above water by slapping. The remaining force required to keep them floating was provided by shoving their feet underwater.

