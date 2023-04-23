Duck gets foot massage from human friend in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no dearth of videos online that shows animals showing off their cutest antics which makes us gush hard. These tiny adorable clips cheer us up in more ways than we can think of. From kisses to cuddles to hugs, animals make us feel extra special and turn around our bad days in just a few minutes. Now one such video featuring a duck has caught the attention of the internet. Well it shows a duck getting a foot massage from his human friend.

Ducky gets a foot massage pic.twitter.com/raW3I6zBH8 — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 22, 2023

This footage was posted on Twitter by the page of named @AMAZlNGNATURE. The video opens to show a human massaging a duck's feet. The bird can also be seen enjoying this massage time and sits calmly throughout the video.

The clip has garnered over 593k views and the numbers are swiftly increasing. People couldn’t stop pointing out the abundant dose of serotonin ducks can provide.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Me as a kid, telling my mom to take out the splinter in my leg painlessly while she warned me not to play barefoot in the yard.,” wrote a Twitter user. “The cutest thing I've ever seen,” commented another. “If you're bored, maybe it's time to give your duck the foot massage you promised him?” expressed a third. “Look at his other flapper LOL, he is enjoying this massage,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “So cute. I wish I had room for a duck..”