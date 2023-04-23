Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Duck gets foot massage from human friend in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

From kisses to cuddles to hugs, animals make us feel extra special and turn around our bad days in just a few minutes. Now one such video featuring a duck has caught the attention of the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Duck gets foot massage from human friend in viral video, internet can't help but go aww
screengrab

New Delhi: There is no dearth of videos online that shows animals showing off their cutest antics which makes us gush hard. These tiny adorable clips cheer us up in more ways than we can think of. From kisses to cuddles to hugs, animals make us feel extra special and turn around our bad days in just a few minutes. Now one such video featuring a duck has caught the attention of the internet. Well it shows a duck getting a foot massage from his human friend.

 This footage was posted on Twitter by the page of named @AMAZlNGNATURE. The video opens to show a human massaging a duck's feet. The bird can also be seen enjoying this massage time and sits calmly throughout the video.

The clip has garnered over 593k views and the numbers are swiftly increasing. People couldn’t stop pointing out the abundant dose of serotonin ducks can provide.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Me as a kid, telling my mom to take out the splinter in my leg painlessly while she warned me not to play barefoot in the yard.,” wrote a Twitter user. “The cutest thing I've ever seen,” commented another. “If you're bored, maybe it's time to give your duck the foot massage you promised him?” expressed a third. “Look at his other flapper LOL, he is enjoying this massage,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “So cute. I wish I had room for a duck..”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.