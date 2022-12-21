Duck feeds grains to fish, internet reacts to viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are experiencing midweek blues, we have something that will undoubtedly brighten your day. A video of a duck feeding grains to fish in a pond has taken the internet by storm, quickly going viral on social media. The video is shared on Twitter by a page called Visual of Earth and it has amassed a whopping 2.3 million views till now.

In the updated viral video, the duck can be seen standing in a container full of grains that is placed above a body of water. The generous duck takes grain from the container and drops it into the water below to feed the fish. The duck does not feed the fish once, but several times. How adorable, isn't it?

The video was shared a few days ago on Twitter. It has since then collected more than 2.3 million views, over 2,500 likes, and several comments.

Here's what netizens posted in the comments section:

"Hate to break it for you but the duck is not feeding the fish. It tries to wet the food for himself.," wrote a Twitter user. "The duck is wetting the dry food for itself. That's how they eat." commented another. " That's so Mesmerising indeed," expressed a third. "So so so beautiful," posted a fourth.