Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH

A massive crowd gathered near the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, which was all lit up in the tri-colours of the Indian flag.

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, Indians across the UAE came together to celebrate the occasion. A massive crowd gathered near the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, which was all lit up in the tri-colours of the Indian flag.

A video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), features the Burj Khalifa showing Mahatma Gandhi, with texts such as “har ghar tiranga", ''Jai Hind'', ''Happy Independence Day to Mother India'' and the tri-colour.

Watch the video here:

The Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE also held the Indian flag hoisting ceremonies in the morning. Sharing pictures on X, Consulate General of India, Dubai wrote, “Consul General Shri Satish Sivan hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India. The vibrant Indian Diaspora joined the celebrations and sang the National Anthem with the spirit of patriotism."

Social Media reactions

One user wrote, ''Jaihind.'' Another user said, ''goosebumps.'' A third user commented, What a beautiful sight to watch.''

About August 15

India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15 to mark the nation's freedom from British rule in 1947. On this day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag of India at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation.

Also read: 17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him