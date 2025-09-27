Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…

NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details

Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...

West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'

India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India

'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeViral

VIRAL

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH

A viral clip shows the couple laughing and chatting as they walk along the sunlit boardwalk.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 08:11 PM IST

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana were recently spotted spending time together at a beach in Morocco. A viral clip shows the couple laughing and chatting as they walk along the sunlit boardwalk. 

In the video, Montana is initially seen in a light-coloured T-shirt, black shorts, and a face mask. He later removes the mask. On the other hand, Sheikha kept it casual yet chic in a loose black top styled like a beach dress, paired with matching shorts and sandals. Her long blonde hair was left open, and she completed the look with oversized sunglasses.

Watch the viral video here: 

 

 

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Princess Sheikha Mahra of Dubai, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Also read: After Google Gemini, ChatGPT launches new AI trend for superhero-style portraits; here's how to create?

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, signs Rs 40,000 crore deal to build Asia's largest food park, know details
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, signs Rs 40,000 cr deal to build food park
Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for limited vehicular movement; here's why
Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation
Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?
Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?
Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN for 'sinister' sabotage, demands investigation
Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE