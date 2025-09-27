Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH

A viral clip shows the couple laughing and chatting as they walk along the sunlit boardwalk.

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana were recently spotted spending time together at a beach in Morocco. A viral clip shows the couple laughing and chatting as they walk along the sunlit boardwalk.

In the video, Montana is initially seen in a light-coloured T-shirt, black shorts, and a face mask. He later removes the mask. On the other hand, Sheikha kept it casual yet chic in a loose black top styled like a beach dress, paired with matching shorts and sandals. Her long blonde hair was left open, and she completed the look with oversized sunglasses.

Watch the viral video here:

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Princess Sheikha Mahra of Dubai, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

