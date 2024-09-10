Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra launched a new perfume after publicly announcing her split from her husband on Instagram.

Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum who is the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched her new perfume named 'Divorce.' The release of the fragrance follows her very public divorce announcement, which she shared with the world on Instagram in July 2023.

The 30-year-old princess teased her perfume from her brand, Mahra M1, in an Instagram post on Monday, September 9, creating a buzz on social media. The post featured a sleek black bottle with the word "Divorce" written on it, generating much curiosity and discussion online. Along with the bottle, the teaser video displayed powerful visuals, including shattered glass, dark flower petals, and a black panther, which symbolized strength and rebirth.

The launch comes shortly after Shaikha Mahra’s Instagram post in which she revealed her 'instant divorce' from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two were married in May 2023, but their marriage lasted only a few months. The couple also has a daughter who was born a year after their wedding.

Princess Mahra’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates. As a member of Dubai's royal family, Shaikha Mahra’s bold and public decision to announce her divorce through social media gained widespread attention with many people closely following her personal and professional life.

The perfume 'Divorce' seems to reflect her journey of self-empowerment and renewal, symbolizing a fresh start after her separation.

