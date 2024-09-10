Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Migrating Banking Applications to the Cloud: Strategies and Best Practices

No toll tax for these vehicles on national highways, check details inside

Duleep Trophy: Star batter replaces Rishabh Pant as BCCI announces updated squads for second round

‘Kasht hota hai..’: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after KBC 16 contestant asks him if he gives time to Jaya Bachchan

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeViral

Viral

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra launched a new perfume after publicly announcing her split from her husband on Instagram.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...
Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum who is the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched her new perfume named 'Divorce.' The release of the fragrance follows her very public divorce announcement, which she shared with the world on Instagram in July 2023.

The 30-year-old princess teased her perfume from her brand, Mahra M1, in an Instagram post on Monday, September 9, creating a buzz on social media. The post featured a sleek black bottle with the word "Divorce" written on it, generating much curiosity and discussion online. Along with the bottle, the teaser video displayed powerful visuals, including shattered glass, dark flower petals, and a black panther, which symbolized strength and rebirth.

 

 

The launch comes shortly after Shaikha Mahra’s Instagram post in which she revealed her 'instant divorce' from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two were married in May 2023, but their marriage lasted only a few months. The couple also has a daughter who was born a year after their wedding.

 

 

Princess Mahra’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates. As a member of Dubai's royal family, Shaikha Mahra’s bold and public decision to announce her divorce through social media gained widespread attention with many people closely following her personal and professional life.

The perfume 'Divorce' seems to reflect her journey of self-empowerment and renewal, symbolizing a fresh start after her separation.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement