Dua Lipa arrives in Mumbai for the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 aiming to support the fight against hunger through her performance.

Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has landed in India to headline the much-awaited Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024, set to take place in Mumbai this weekend. On Thursday, the international pop sensation was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, dressed in a casual yet chic outfit—a loose yellow shirt and black pyjamas. Her arrival sparked excitement among fans and photographers alike.

As Dua stepped out of the airport, paparazzi greeted her enthusiastically, capturing her every move. While she walked towards her car, the photographers tried to get her attention, calling out her name and hoping she would pose for them. When she didn’t stop and instead headed straight to her vehicle, they playfully teased her with the line “Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna,” from the popular Bollywood song Channa Mereya by Arijit Singh. The lighthearted moment added a touch of Bollywood charm to her arrival.

Dua Lipa is in India to perform at the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert, scheduled for November 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The concert is a community-driven initiative aimed at supporting the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030. It brings together artists, philanthropists, and changemakers to unite in the fight against hunger and malnutrition in India.

This marks Dua’s second performance in India. She first performed in the country in 2019 at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Speaking about her love for India, Dua told the Times of India, “I always love an excuse to come to India. It is such a beautiful country, and I have tons of fond memories from visiting. With all my shows, I aim to create a fun and energetic space to reconnect with my fans.”

Earlier, Dua spent the final days of 2023 exploring Rajasthan, further strengthening her connection to the country. Fans eagerly await her high-energy performance in Mumbai this weekend.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.