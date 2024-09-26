DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

Celebrated filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and his wife Sonia Malhotra Soi are set to redefine the entertainment and lifestyle space with the launch of their latest venture, DS Creations News. This platform will provide its audience with a steady stream of entertainment updates, lifestyle news, and trending paparazzi videos through active engagement on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

DS Creations, founded by Dinesh Soi and now managed by Sonia Malhotra Soi and Deepak Soi, has steadily grown into a powerful brand in the entertainment world. What started as a dream has evolved into a multifaceted entity with four distinct branches:

DS Creations Music: A music label.

DS Creations Entertainment: A production house.

DS Creations News: An online platform dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle journalism.

DS Creations Casting: A casting and celebrity management firm.

In a personal interview, Sonia Malhotra Soi shared her emotions: "As the proud co-owner of DS Creations News and, more importantly, as Maesha's mom, I'm thrilled to announce that our media network will be the official media partner for her debut film. Lending the platform to support my little one’s big moment is a gesture straight from the heart, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this journey with her. Here’s to celebrating new beginnings and precious milestones.”

The DS Creations team has achieved several milestones over the years, but the upcoming satirical comedy film, helmed by Dinesh, is particularly exciting. This film will mark Maesha Soi’s debut in Bollywood, while Sonia Malhotra Soi will lend her voice as a playback singer for the first time in a Hindi feature film. Having previously collaborated on music videos and short films, this feature-length project is a highly anticipated moment in their careers.

In addition to the forthcoming Bollywood feature, Dinesh is set to unveil his English-language short film, Lights, Camera, Lies, on a major OTT platform this October. Known for pushing the boundaries of creativity, Dinesh now adds the roles of producer and screenwriter to his impressive portfolio.

The digital expansion through DS Creations News is spearheaded by Sonia Malhotra Soi and Deepak Soi. Before this, Sonia has served as the creative director for all of Dinesh's directorial projects, while Deepak has been the executive producer for those same projects. With this new media initiative, they aim to offer timely and engaging content to entertainment enthusiasts.

For the latest updates, follow their official pages: @dscreationsofficial on Instagram, and @dscreationsnews on Facebook and YouTube. Best of luck to Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, Sonia Malhotra Soi, and Deepak Soi as they continue to make strides with DS Creations News!