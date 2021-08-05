Drunk woman lays in the middle of the road, disrupts traffic - WATCH viral video

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeViral

Viral

Drunk woman lays in the middle of the road, disrupts traffic - WATCH viral video

What made this woman create such a ruckus in the middle of the road - Find out

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


People drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus is not something we haven't seen or heard of before. Many people drink above their limit and lose all consciousness which has led to funny and sometimes cringeworthy content. Here is another video that you can add to the list of a young woman creating ruckus in Maharashtra's Pune city. 

On Wednesday (August 4), a woman was seen lying down in the middle of the road amid running traffic. The woman was assumed to be under influence of some sort when she decided to create a scene while disrupting the traffic. The video since then has gone viral on all social media platforms. 

The woman was seen throwing tantrums in the middle of the road without caring about a thing as traffic continued to pass her by. After a point, the traffic also stopped in order to make sure that the woman does not get hurt. This went on for a while until someone called the police.

A video of her antics has gone viral on social media, while the police have started an investigation in the matter. They are trying to figure out who the woman was since they couldn't catch her when they reached the spot.  

According to Pune city officials from Swargate police station, the incident took place around 10.30 pm at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road. After the police had reached the spot, the woman got up and ran away. 

Swargate's station's Senior Inspector said that "The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away."

Since then no case has been registered in relation to the incident, said the official. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp may finally roll out an app for Apple iPad users, currently under testing

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's net worth, top films, diet, workout regime

Hardeep Nijjar death: What is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which backed Canada's allegations against India?

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE