Drunk woman lays in the middle of the road, disrupts traffic - WATCH viral video

What made this woman create such a ruckus in the middle of the road - Find out



People drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus is not something we haven't seen or heard of before. Many people drink above their limit and lose all consciousness which has led to funny and sometimes cringeworthy content. Here is another video that you can add to the list of a young woman creating ruckus in Maharashtra's Pune city.

On Wednesday (August 4), a woman was seen lying down in the middle of the road amid running traffic. The woman was assumed to be under influence of some sort when she decided to create a scene while disrupting the traffic. The video since then has gone viral on all social media platforms.

The woman was seen throwing tantrums in the middle of the road without caring about a thing as traffic continued to pass her by. After a point, the traffic also stopped in order to make sure that the woman does not get hurt. This went on for a while until someone called the police.

Drunk woman enjoying her life in between the traffic on the road in Pune #Tipsy pic.twitter.com/UOVConGQO9 — QueenBee (@VaidehiTaman) August 4, 2021

A video of her antics has gone viral on social media, while the police have started an investigation in the matter. They are trying to figure out who the woman was since they couldn't catch her when they reached the spot.

According to Pune city officials from Swargate police station, the incident took place around 10.30 pm at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road. After the police had reached the spot, the woman got up and ran away.

Swargate's station's Senior Inspector said that "The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away."

Since then no case has been registered in relation to the incident, said the official.